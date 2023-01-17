Marathon Oil (MRO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $26.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 0.18% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marathon Oil as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, up 22.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.8 billion, down 0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.21% lower. Marathon Oil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Marathon Oil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.95, so we one might conclude that Marathon Oil is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, MRO's PEG ratio is currently 0.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

