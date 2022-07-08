Marathon Oil (MRO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $21.72, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 30.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Marathon Oil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, up 490.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.05 billion, up 79.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.16 per share and revenue of $8.08 billion, which would represent changes of +228.66% and +47.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Marathon Oil currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marathon Oil has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.23 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.61, so we one might conclude that Marathon Oil is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MRO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

