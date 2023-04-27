Marathon Oil (MRO) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Marathon Oil said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 6.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=218).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Oil. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRO is 0.29%, an increase of 3.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 542,350K shares. The put/call ratio of MRO is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Oil is 34.11. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 45.26% from its latest reported closing price of 23.48.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Oil is 8,341MM, an increase of 10.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,326K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,141K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 6.23% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 18,383K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,796K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 16,937K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,362K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,822K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,401K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 14.07% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,792K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,784K shares, representing an increase of 47.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 109.26% over the last quarter.

Marathon Oil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Oil Corporation is an American company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration. he company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas.

