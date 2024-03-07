Marathon Oil (MRO) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Marathon Oil (MRO) closed the latest trading day at $24.66, indicating a +0.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.

The energy company's stock has climbed by 8.07% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marathon Oil will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Marathon Oil is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.43%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.6 billion, showing a 4.51% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.57 per share and a revenue of $6.62 billion, indicating changes of -1.53% and -1.08%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Oil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.57% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Marathon Oil boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Marathon Oil is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.12.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.