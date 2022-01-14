Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) insiders sold US$1.2m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Marathon Oil

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy, Patrick Wagner, sold US$461k worth of shares at a price of US$16.82 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$18.57). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 17% of Patrick Wagner's holding.

In the last year Marathon Oil insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MRO Insider Trading Volume January 14th 2022

Marathon Oil Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Marathon Oil shares. In total, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy Patrick Wagner sold US$461k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Marathon Oil Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Marathon Oil insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Marathon Oil Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Marathon Oil. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Marathon Oil (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

