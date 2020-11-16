Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -40% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRO was $5.06, representing a -64.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.07 and a 67.55% increase over the 52 week low of $3.02.

MRO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). MRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.44. Zacks Investment Research reports MRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -265.82%, compared to an industry average of -12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MRO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYJ with an increase of 20.45% over the last 100 days. RYE has the highest percent weighting of MRO at 4.21%.

