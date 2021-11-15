Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.68, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRO was $16.68, representing a -5.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.59 and a 243.21% increase over the 52 week low of $4.86.

MRO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B). MRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.06. Zacks Investment Research reports MRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 210.82%, compared to an industry average of -18.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mro Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MRO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 14.86% over the last 100 days. RYE has the highest percent weighting of MRO at 5.57%.

