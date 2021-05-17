Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.8, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRO was $11.8, representing a -11.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.29 and a 216.35% increase over the 52 week low of $3.73.

MRO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). MRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.66. Zacks Investment Research reports MRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 142.82%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MRO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 54.56% over the last 100 days. FXN has the highest percent weighting of MRO at 5.01%.

