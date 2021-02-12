Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -40% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRO was $8.75, representing a -26.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.97 and a 189.74% increase over the 52 week low of $3.02.

MRO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). MRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.44. Zacks Investment Research reports MRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -265.21%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MRO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 64.77% over the last 100 days. XOP has the highest percent weighting of MRO at 4.46%.

