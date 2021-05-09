Marathon Oil Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 5.6% to US$11.89. Revenues of US$1.1b fell slightly short of expectations, but earnings were a definite bright spot, with statutory per-share profits of US$0.12 an impressive 50% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:MRO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

After the latest results, the 17 analysts covering Marathon Oil are now predicting revenues of US$4.44b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 36% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Marathon Oil is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.50 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.30b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.36 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Marathon Oil's future following the latest results, with a very substantial lift in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$13.14, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Marathon Oil analyst has a price target of US$19.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$7.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Marathon Oil's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 50% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Marathon Oil is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Marathon Oil's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Marathon Oil going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Marathon Oil that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.