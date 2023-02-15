Marathon Oil Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $525 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $649 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $563 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $1.73 billion from $1.80 billion last year.

Marathon Oil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $525 Mln. vs. $649 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.

