Marathon Oil Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO):

Earnings: $649 million in Q4 vs. -$338 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.84 in Q4 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $592 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.55 per share Revenue: $1.80 billion in Q4 vs. $0.80 billion in the same period last year.

