Marathon Oil Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO):

-Earnings: -$20 million in Q4 vs. $390 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q4 vs. $0.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $55 million or $0.07 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.10 per share -Revenue: $1.22 billion in Q4 vs. $1.77 billion in the same period last year.

