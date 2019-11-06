Markets
Marathon Oil Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share

(RTTNews) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $165 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $254 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $111 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.2% to $1.35 billion from $1.67 billion last year.

Marathon Oil Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $111 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.14 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.

