Marathon Oil Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO):

-Earnings: -$317 million in Q3 vs. $165 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.40 in Q3 vs. $0.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$219 million or -$0.28 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.28 per share -Revenue: $0.75 billion in Q3 vs. $1.35 billion in the same period last year.

