Marathon Oil Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO):

-Earnings: $184 million in Q3 vs. -$317 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.23 in Q3 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $310 million or $0.39 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.31 per share -Revenue: $1.45 billion in Q3 vs. $0.75 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.