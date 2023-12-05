Marathon Oil Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MRO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.98, changing hands as low as $24.77 per share. Marathon Oil Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MRO's low point in its 52 week range is $20.57 per share, with $32.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.75. The MRO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Consumer Services Dividend Stocks
ETFs Holding CTT
SPYV Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.