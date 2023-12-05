Marathon Oil Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MRO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.98, changing hands as low as $24.77 per share. Marathon Oil Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRO's low point in its 52 week range is $20.57 per share, with $32.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.75. The MRO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

