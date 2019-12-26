Marathon Oil Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MRO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.75, changing hands as high as $13.88 per share. Marathon Oil Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRO's low point in its 52 week range is $11.06 per share, with $18.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.86. The MRO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

