Marathon Oil (BER:USS) Price Target Increased by 5.18% to 30.58

The average one-year price target for Marathon Oil (BER:USS) has been revised to 30.58 / share. This is an increase of 5.18% from the prior estimate of 29.08 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.06 to a high of 38.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.59% from the latest reported closing price of 23.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Oil. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USS is 0.21%, a decrease of 12.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.49% to 522,764K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,306K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,475K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USS by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,483K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,928K shares, representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USS by 1,031.93% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 16,304K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,251K shares, representing a decrease of 11.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USS by 2.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,705K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,819K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USS by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 14,650K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,530K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USS by 6.75% over the last quarter.

