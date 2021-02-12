Marathon Oil About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MRO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/21, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.03, payable on 3/10/21. As a percentage of MRO's recent stock price of $8.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MRO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.02 per share, with $11.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.72.

In Friday trading, Marathon Oil Corp. shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.