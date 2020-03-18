Marathon names Michael Hennigan as new CEO, to retain midstream ops

Adds details on CEO change, background

March 18 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N on Wednesday named the head of its midstream business, Michael Hennigan, as its new chief executive officer and said it will retain the current structure at the unit, concluding a review launched following pressure from Elliott Management and other shareholders.

Hennigan replaces Gary Heminger, whose departure was announced last year when the largest U.S. independent refiner launched a sweeping restructuring that included the spinoff of its Speedway retail operation.

Reuters reported last week that Marathon was considering a sale of assets worth as much as $15 billion at its midstream business MPLX LP MPLX.N, looking for a cash boost at a time when a looming economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus outbreak and lower oil prices weighed on its prospects.

Hennigan will take over effective immediately, the company said.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

