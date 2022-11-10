Marathon (MPC) Stock Rises Since Q3 Earnings Beat: Here's Why

The stock of independent oil refiner and marketer, Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC, has gained 2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 1. The positive response could be attributed to the company’s comfortable earnings beat and its declaration of a dividend hike.

What Did Marathon Petroleum’s Earnings Unveil?

Marathon Petroleum reported adjusted earnings per share of $7.81, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.80 and compared with a profit of merely 73 cents per share in the year-ago period.



The company’s bottom line was favorably impacted by the stronger-than-expected performance of its Refining & Marketing segment. Operating income of the segment totaled $4.6 billion, ahead of its Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.2%.



Marathon Petroleum reported revenues of $47.2 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.7 billion and improved 44.8% year over year.



In October, the company completed its target to buy back $15 billion in common stock. This was after Marathon Petroleum concluded the sale of its Speedway business, comprising approximately 3,900 c-stores in 35 states to Japan-based retail group Seven &i Holdings — the owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain — for $21 billion. Currently, MPC has remaining authorization of $5 billion with no expiration date.



In more good news for investors, MPC’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 75 cents per share to its common shareholders of record on Nov 16. The payout, which represents a 30% sequential increase, will be made on Dec 12.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Inside MPC’s Segments

Refining & Marketing: The Refining & Marketing segment reported an operating income of $4.6 billion, which soared from the year-ago profit of just $509 million. The jump primarily reflects higher year-over-year margins and throughputs.



Specifically, the refining margin of $30.21 per barrel improved significantly from $14.51 a year ago. Total refined product sales volumes were 3,587 thousand barrels per day (mbpd), up from 3,539 mbpd in the year-ago quarter. Throughput rose from 2,836 mbpd in the year-ago quarter to 3,007 mbpd and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2,932 mbpd. Capacity utilization during the quarter was up from last year’s 93% to 98%.



Midstream: This unit mainly reflects Marathon Petroleum’s general partner and majority limited partner interests in MPLX LP — a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets.



Segment profitability was $1.2 billion, 12.9% higher than in the third quarter of 2021. Earnings were supported by stable, fee-based revenues from MPLX’s wide range of midstream energy services.

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Marathon Petroleum, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported expenses of $40.6 billion in third-quarter 2022, rising 29.7% from the year-ago quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the reported quarter, Marathon Petroleum spent $789 million on capital programs (56% on Refining & Marketing and 34% on the Midstream segment) compared to $464 million in the year-ago period. As of Sep 30, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $7.4 billion and total debt, including that of MPLX, of $26.7 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 44.9%.

Some Key Refining Earnings

While we have discussed MPC’s third-quarter results in detail, let’s see how some other refining companies fared this earnings season.



Phillips 66 PSX reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.46, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98. The bottom line also more than doubled from a profit of $3.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.



PSX’s worldwide margins surged to $26.58 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $8.57. The same in the Central Corridor and Atlantic Basin/Europe increased to $38.76 and $19.22 per barrel from the year-ago levels of $12.47 and $9.27, respectively. In the Gulf Coast, Phillips 66 saw the metric jump to $21.29 per barrel from $5.75 in the prior-year quarter. The West Coast witnessed an increase in margins from $7.46 per barrel in the year-ago quarter to $28.64 in the September-end quarter of 2022.



Another refining giant Valero Energy VLO reported adjusted earnings of $7.14 per share compared to a meager $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7 per share. VLO’s strong quarterly results were supported by increased refinery throughput volumes and a higher refining margin.



For the quarter, Valero’s refining throughput volumes were 3,005 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), up from 2,864 MBbls/d in third-quarter 2021. Meanwhile, VLO’s refining margin per barrel of throughput increased to $21.34 from the year-ago level of $10.07.



Then we have Murphy USA MUSA, whose third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $9.28 handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.82 and improved significantly from the year-earlier bottom line of $3.98. MUSA’s outperformance could be attributed to a rise in the retail gasoline price and a higher retail margin of 37.6 cents per gallon, up 41.4% year over year.



Merchandise sales, at $1 billion, rose 7.7% year over year and outperformed the consensus mark of $983 million. However, Murphy USA’s revenues from petroleum product sales came in at $5.1 billion, falling 3.7% short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate but up 42.1% from the third quarter of 2021.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.