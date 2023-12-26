Marathon (MPC), Performance Shipping Ink Time Charter Deal

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC, a leading downstream energy company, secured a two-year time charter contract with Performance Shipping Inc., a prominent oil shipping company. The deal involves Performance Shipping's M/T P. Long Beach tanker transporting refined products for MPC at a rate of $37,200 per day, generating approximately $25.7 million in gross revenue for the former.

Let's dive into the depths of this deal and explore how it benefits both parties, particularly focusing on Marathon's potential gains.

Fueling Revenues With Guaranteed Rates: At the heart of this agreement lies the M/T P. Long Beach, a robust Aframax tanker vessel. For a minimum of 24 months, it will navigate under the command of Marathon Maritime Company, a subsidiary of MPC.

Predictable and profitable transportation: The fixed daily rate of $37,200 ensures a stable and secure source of revenues, shielding the companies from the volatile fluctuations of spot market rates. This predictability allows for smoother financial planning and resource allocation, fueling their operations with a reliable source of income.

Strengthening Supply Chain Efficiency: Beyond the guaranteed rates, the time charter offers operational efficiency. With the M/T P. Long Beach at its disposal, Marathon gains greater control over its transportation schedules, ensuring timely deliveries and minimizing logistical bottlenecks. This enhanced efficiency translates into reduced operational costs and the ability to meet customer demands with greater accuracy, solidifying its position as a dependable energy provider.

Building Strategic Partnerships: This agreement isn't just about a single vessel, it's also about forging a stronger partnership between two industry leaders. Performance Shipping's reputation for quality vessels and reliable service aligns perfectly with Marathon's commitment to operational excellence. This collaboration aids mutual trust and opens the door for promising partnerships, potentially leading to more favorable terms and access to a wider range of vessels.

Navigating Future Challenges: The oil and gas industry faces headwinds in the form of fluctuating fuel prices and environmental regulations. However, by securing this time charter, Marathon gains a valuable asset in navigating these challenges. The M/T P. Long Beach's fuel efficiency aligns with its sustainability goals, and the predictable costs provide a buffer against volatile markets. This strategic move puts the companies in a stronger position to weather future storms and adapt to an evolving energy landscape.

In conclusion, the time charter agreement between Marathon and Performance Shipping is a win-win deal. Overall, the contract appears to be a strategic move for MPC, providing guaranteed tonnage, competitive rates and operational flexibility, while allowing the company to focus on its core business and explore future growth opportunities.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, MPC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like The Williams Companies WMB and Murphy USA Inc. MUSA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Archrock, Inc. AROC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Williams Companies is valued at $42.75 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.79 per share, or 5.09%, on an annual basis.

WMB, the U.S.-based energy infrastructure company, operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments.

MUSA is worth $7.67 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 22.9%.

MUSA is involved in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail gasoline stores, principally in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest United States.

Archrock, Inc. is valued at $2.42 billion. AROC currently pays a dividend of 62 cents per share, or 4%, on an annual basis.

AROC is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company that designs, sources, owns, installs, operates and maintains natural gas compression equipment for the oil and natural gas industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.