Marathon (MPC) Follows Refining Peers to Q4 Earnings Beat

Independent oil refiner and marketer Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and improved from a loss of 94 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company’s bottom line was favourably impacted by stronger-than-expected performance from both segments. Precisely, operating income from the Refining & Marketing and the Midstream units totaled $881 million and $1.1 billion, respectively, ahead of their Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335 million and $995 million.



Marathon Petroleum reported revenues of $35.6 billion that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.3 billion and improved 96% year over year.



The company repurchased shares worth $3 billion during the October-January period and has now completed around 55% of its target to buy back $10 billion in common stock. This was after Marathon Petroleum concluded the sale of its Speedway business comprising approximately 3,900 c-stores in 35 states to Japan-based retail group Seven &i Holdings — the owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain — for $21 billion. Further planning to reward its shareholders, MPC announced a new $5 billion buyback program.

Refining Earnings Update

With the current conditions auguring well for the refining stocks, MPC follows peers Valero Energy VLO and Phillips 66 PSX in benefiting from favorable margins.



Phillips 66 reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.94, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93. The bottom line also turned around from a loss of $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.



PSX’s margins improved to $11.60 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $2.18. The same in the Central Corridor and Atlantic Basin/Europe increased to $12.60 and $11.00 per barrel from the year-ago level of $4.27 and $2.99, respectively. In the Gulf Coast, the metric registered an improvement to $9.19 per barrel from a loss of 78 cents in the prior-year quarter. The West Coast witnessed an increase in margins from $1.79 per barrel in the year-ago quarter to $15.41 for the December quarter of 2021.



Another refining giant Valero Energy reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share, improving from a loss of $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 per share. VLO’s strong quarterly results were supported by increased refinery throughput volumes and a higher refining margin.



For the quarter, refining throughput volumes were 3,033 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), up from 2,550 MBbls/d in third-quarter 2020. Meanwhile, Valero Energy’s refining margin per barrel of throughput increased to $10.73 from the year-ago level of $4.64.

Inside MPC’s Segments

Refining & Marketing: The Refining & Marketing segment reported operating income of $881 million, turning around from the year-ago loss of $1.6 billion. The improvement primarily reflects higher y/y margins and throughputs.



Specifically, refining margin of $15.88 per barrel more than doubled from $7.42 a year ago. Total refined product sales volumes were 3,600 thousand barrels per day (mbpd), up from the 3,223 mbpd in the year-ago quarter. Throughput rose from 2,528 mbpd in the year-ago quarter to 2,936 mbpd and it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2,872 mbpd. Capacity utilization during the quarter was up from last year’s 82% to 94%.



Midstream: This unit mainly reflects Marathon Petroleum’s general partner and majority limited partner interests in MPLX LP MPLX – a publicly traded master limited partnerships that own, operate, develop and acquire pipelines and other midstream assets.



Segment profitability was $1.1 billion, 10% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020. Earnings were supported by stable, fee-based revenues from MPLX’s wide range of midstream energy services.

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Marathon Petroleum, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reported expenses of $33.8 billion in fourth-quarter 2021, surging 90% from the year-ago quarter.



In the reported quarter, Marathon Petroleum spent $651 million on capital programs (57% on Refining & Marketing and 35% on the Midstream segment) compared to $491 million in the year-ago period. As of Dec 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.3 billion and a total debt, including that of MPLX, of $25.5 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 43.9%.

