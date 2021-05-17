Marathon (MPC) Closes Divestment of $21B Speedway Business

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC recently concluded the sale of its Speedway business comprising approximately 3,900 c-stores in 35 states to Japan-based retail group Seven &i Holdings — the owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain — for $21 billion. The after-tax cash proceeds of this deal are expected to be $16.5 billion.

Apart from providing the leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products with a much-needed cash infusion, the disposal of the Speedway-branded gas stations at a premium price is expected to enhance its shareholder value. As stated earlier, $2.5 billion of the sales proceeds will be utilized to service Marathon Petroleum’s long-term structural debt.

Per executive vice president and chief financial officer Maryann T. Mannen, the completion of the Speedway deal reflects a significant step toward solidifying the competitive edge of the company’s portfolio.

Along with the completion of the transaction, management announced plans to improve Marathon Petroleum’s financial position and return cash to its shareholders including its intention to buy back $10 billion in common stock.

The strategy begins with a cash tender offer to purchase up to $4 billion worth of shares or roughly 10% of the company's current market value. According to data provided by Bloomberg, this repurchase will be the oil refiner's largest-ever share buyback.

Marathon Petroleum's board members also approved a $7.1-billion share repurchase authorization. This Findlay, OH-based company now has the authority to buy back up to $10 billion of its common shares in addition to the previously-sanctioned $2.9 billion. There is no time limit to this authorization.

However, going by the top two US Federal Trade Commission experts, the conclusion of 7-Eleven's acquisition of thousands of Speedway gas and convenience stations is suspected to be illegal and might pose challenges in hundreds of local markets across the United States.

They further said that the parties culminated their deal at their own risk. The two officials believe that the commission was unable to strike an antitrust accord with the companies. The regulatory body will continue to investigate to decide on the best course of action.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum is an integrated, downstream energy company. The company in its current form came into existence following the 2011 spin-off of Houston, TX-based Marathon Oil Corporation’s refining/sales business into a separate, independent and publicly-traded entity. It operates the country’s largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels of crude oil capacity per day across 16 refineries. The company’s marketing system includes branded locations across the United States including Marathon brand retail outlets.

