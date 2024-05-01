Marathon (MPC) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Approves $5B Buyback Again

Independent oil refiner and marketer Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.78, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53. The outperformance primarily reflects the stronger-than-expected performance of its Refining & Marketing segment. Operating income of the segment totaled $766 billion, surpassing the consensus mark of $660 million.

However, the company’s bottom line fell from the year-ago adjusted profit of $6.09 due to a higher unit operating cost and a drop in refining margin.

Marathon Petroleum reported revenues of $33.2 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.3 billion but declined 5.3% year over year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Inside MPC’s Segments

Refining & Marketing: The Refining & Marketing segment reported an operating income of $766 million, which fell 74.7% from the year-ago profit of $3 billion. The drop primarily reflects lower year-over-year margins and a decrease in capacity utilization.

Specifically, the refining margin of $18.99 per barrel declined from $26.15 a year ago. Capacity utilization during the quarter was 82%, down from 89% in the corresponding period of 2023.

Meanwhile, total refined product sales volumes were 3,277 thousand barrels per day (mbpd), down from 3,352 mbpd in the year-ago quarter. Also, throughput dropped from 2,837 mbpd in the year-ago quarter to 2,664 mbpd and underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2,728 mbpd.

MPC’s operating costs per barrel increased from $5.68 in the year-ago quarter to $6.14.

Midstream: This unit mainly reflects Marathon Petroleum’s general partner and majority limited partner interests in MPLX LP — a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets.

Segment profitability was $1.2 billion, up 2.7% from the first quarter of 2023. Earnings were buoyed up by higher rates and volumes processed.

Financial Analysis

Marathon Petroleum reported expenses of $31.4 billion in first-quarter 2024, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

In the reported quarter, Marathon Petroleum spent $636 million on capital programs (46% on Refining & Marketing and 51% on the Midstream segment) compared to $690 million in the year-ago period.

As of Mar 31, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.2 billion and total debt, including that of MPLX, of $27.3 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 48.3%.

In the first quarter, MPC repurchased $2.2 billion of shares and a further $800 million worth of shares in April. The company, which gave an additional $5 billion share repurchase approval, currently has a remaining authorization of $8.8 billion.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Important Energy Earnings So Far

While we have discussed Marathon Petroleum’s first-quarter result in detail, let’s take a look at some other key energy reports of this season.

Oil service biggie Halliburton HAL reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted net income per share of 76 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents and improving from the year-ago quarter profit of 72 cents (adjusted). The outperformance reflects strength in the international markets, partly offset by weak performance in the North American region.

Halliburton reported first-quarter capital expenditure of $330 million, below our projection of $338.7 million. As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had approximately $1.9 billion in cash/cash equivalents and $7.6 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 44.1. HAL also bought back $250 million worth its stock during the January-March period. The company generated $487 million of cash flow from operations in the first quarter, leading to a free cash flow of $206 million.

Independent oil refiner and marketer Valero Energy VLO reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.82 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18, driven by a decline in total cost of sales. Adjusted operating income in the Refining segment totaled $1.7 billion, down from $4.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. The figure also missed our estimate of $1.6 billion.

Valero’s total cost of sales declined to $29.8 billion from the year-ago figure of $32.1 billion. The figure is also below our estimate of $30.4 billion, primarily due to lower material costs and operating expenses. The first-quarter capital investment totaled $661 million, of which $563 million was allotted for sustaining the business.

Meanwhile, energy infrastructure provider Kinder Morgan KMI reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents, a penny above the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line was driven by increased financial contributions from the Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines and Terminals business segments. Moreover, KMI’s first-quarter DCF was $1.42 billion, up from $1.40 billion a year ago.

As of Mar 31, 2024, Kinder Morgan reported $119 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its long-term debt amounted to $30.1 billion at quarter-end. For full-year 2024, KMI anticipates a DCF of $5 billion ($2.26 per share) and an adjusted EBITDA of $8.16 billion, each indicating 8% growth from the previous year’s reported figures.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.