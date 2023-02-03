Marathon Micro Fund Updates Holdings in LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

Fintel reports that Marathon Micro Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.08MM shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 6, 2022 they reported 1.70MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.52% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for LightPath Technologies is $2.55. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 64.52% from its latest reported closing price of $1.55.

The projected annual revenue for LightPath Technologies is $32MM, a decrease of 4.40%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.14.

Fund Sentiment

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in LightPath Technologies. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LPTH is 0.0419%, an increase of 2.1915%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 9,091K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,039,832 shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,225,036 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson holds 1,117,405 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYOTX - Royce Micro-Cap Fund Investment Class holds 828,984 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 741,700 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 812,400 shares, representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Lightpath Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.