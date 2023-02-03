Marathon Micro Fund Increases Position in Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)

Fintel reports that Marathon Micro Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.10MM shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 2.50MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.37% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Streamline Health Solutions is $3.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 40.37% from its latest reported closing price of $2.18.

The projected annual revenue for Streamline Health Solutions is $24MM, a decrease of 2.18%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.24.

Fund Sentiment

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Streamline Health Solutions. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 13.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STRM is 0.2256%, an increase of 36.5436%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.97% to 16,821K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tamarack Advisers holds 4,930,882 shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Harbert Fund Advisors holds 4,066,637 shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 1,561,424 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621,640 shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRM by 20.60% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,456,500 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627,000 shares, representing a decrease of 11.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRM by 16.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 899,798 shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895,679 shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRM by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Its eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue and improved financial performance across the enterprise. The company shares a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, its clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient.

