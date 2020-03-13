Marathon Los Angeles Refinery employee tests positive for coronavirus -sources

HOUSTON, March 13 (Reuters) - An employee at Marathon Petroleum Corp’s MPC.N Los Angeles refinery tested positive for the coronavirus and went into self-quarantine on Wednesday, said three sources familiar with the matter.

Other employees working near the infected person also went into self-quarantine this week, the sources said. The 363,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Carson, California, is continuing regular operation.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

