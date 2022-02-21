US Markets
Marathon Garyville, Louisiana, refinery fire extinguished -company

Erwin Seba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Julio Cesar Chavez

Marathon Petroleum Corp said a fire at its 578,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana, refinery was extinguished on Monday afternoon.

Five people were injured in the explosion and fire on Monday morning, company spokesman Jamal Kheiry said in emailed statement. One person is being evaluated at a local healthcare facility, and the other four had minor injuries, he added.

