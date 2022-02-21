Marathon Garyville, Louisiana, refinery fire extinguished -company

HOUSTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N said a fire at its 578,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana, refinery was extinguished on Monday afternoon.

Five people were injured in the explosion and fire on Monday morning, company spokesman Jamal Kheiry said in emailed statement. One person is being evaluated at a local healthcare facility, and the other four had minor injuries, he added.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Chang)

