Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery shelter-in-place order lifted

HOUSTON, June 27 (Reuters) - An order for some people in Texas City, a community south of Houston, to shelter in place was lifted on Tuesday after a malfunction caused the release of toxic gases at Marathon Petroleum Corp's MPC.N Galveston Bay Refinery.

"There is no longer a need to shelter in place. Multiple agencies have been conducting air monitoring, and all readings in the affected areas and throughout the city are normal," Texas City said in a tweet.

Two production trains went down on a sulfur recovery unit at the 593,000-barrel-per-day oil refinery, triggering the release of sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide gases, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sulfur recovery lines extract hydrogen sulfide gas as part of the oil-refining process to produce lower-sulfur content fuels.

The company said in an email that the issue was resolved and all operations were stable. “The refinery lifted the partial shelter-in-place that had been in effect at its facility and issued an all clear,” Marathon added.

Marathon said no injuries were reported and an investigation into the cause would be conducted.

