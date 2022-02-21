Marathon fights fire at Garyville, Louisiana refinery -company

Updates with highway reopened, adds background on refinery

HOUSTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N was battling a fire at its 578,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude oil refinery in Garyville, Louisiana on Monday, company spokesperson Jamal Kheiry said.

Local media reports said there was an explosion at the refinery located west of New Orleans and nearby highway was closed for about an hour following the start of the fire.

"The refinery is currently assessing the impact within the plant and at this time there are no indications of injuries," Kheiry said.

The fire broke out at 9:30 a.m. CST (1530 GMT), Kheiry said. Local media reports quoted emergency officials in St. John the Baptist Parish as saying an explosion was heard at about 9 a.m. CST.

The Garyville refinery is the third-largest refinery in the United States and Marathon's second-largest. It is located 34 miles west of New Orleans along the Mississippi River.

The Garyville refinery, which completed a major expansion in 2009, can process a variety of crude oils into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and distillates. The refinery also produces asphalt, petroleum coke and feedstocks to make plastics.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Grant McCool)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.