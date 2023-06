(RTTNews) - Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade afterbitcoin pricesare trending up.

Currently, shares are at $12.44, up 6.10 percent from the previous close of $11.72 on a volume of 52,456,743.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.