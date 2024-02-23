Marathon Digital (MARA) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28, after the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 65.5% on average.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $138.2 million, indicating a more than 100% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at 5 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 14 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Marathon Digital's performance in the quarter is expected to have been positively impacted by an increase in bitcoin production and higherbitcoin priceson a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Marathon Digital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Marathon Digital has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Robert Half RHI reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.

Quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.2% but declined 39.4% year over year. RHI’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin but decreased 14.7% year over year.

Aptiv APTV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Adjusted earnings of $1.4 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10.2% year over year. APTV’s revenues of $4.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but increased 6% year over year.

S&P Global SPGI reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues beat the same.

Adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over year. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and improved 7.3% year over year.

