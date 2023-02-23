Marathon Digital (MARA) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28, after the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat twice, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 87.2%, on average.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $40.5 million, indicating a 32.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 19 cents per share. The company reported earnings of 36 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s performance in the quarter is expected to have been negatively impacted by lower revenues per bitcoin due to the lower market price of bitcoin than the past year and operating costs.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Marathon Digital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Marathon Digital has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a couple of stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

PagSeguro Digital PAGS currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.87% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAGS’ bottom line is pegged at 22 cents, indicating a 4.4% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $637.2 million, implying 9.9% year-over-year growth. PAGS has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 33.1%.

TuSimple TSP currently has Earnings ESP of +8.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSP’s bottom line is pegged at a loss of 58 cents, whereas it reported a loss of 53 cents in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2 million, implying a 4.2% year-over-year decline. TSP has an average surprise rate of 10.6% for the previous four quarters.

