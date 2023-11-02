Marathon Digital (MARA) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA is slated to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 8, after the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 57.9%, on average, beating estimates thrice and missing once.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $99.6 million, indicating a surge of more than 100% from the year-ago actuals.

The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 6 cents per share. The company incurred a loss of 34 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Marathon Digital's performance in the quarter under review is expected to have been positively impacted by an increase in bitcoin production and higherbitcoin priceson a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Marathon Digital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Marathon Digital has an Earnings ESP of -73.69% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



