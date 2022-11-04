Marathon Digital (MARA) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA is slated to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8, after the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 69.3%, on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $35.4 million, indicating a 31.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 36 cents per share. The company reported earnings of 85 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s performance in the quarter is expected to have been negatively impacted by lower revenues per bitcoin due to the lower market price of bitcoin compared to the past year and operating costs.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Marathon Digital this time around.

Marathon Digital has an Earnings ESP of +47.22% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Quote

