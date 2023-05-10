Marathon Digital (MARA) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA is slated to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 11, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat twice, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 81.3% on average.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Quote

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $46 million, indicating an 11.2% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 10 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Marathon Digital's performance in the quarter is expected to have been negatively impacted by the company’s exit from Hardin and the Compute North bankruptcy.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Marathon Digital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Marathon Digital has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers

Omnicom OMC reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and our estimate by 11.4%. EPS increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and our estimate by 1.4%. The top line increased 1% year over year.

Equifax EFX also reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.43, beating the consensus mark by 4.4% but declining 35.6% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% but decreased 4.5% year over year.

ManpowerGroup MAN reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

MAN’s adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% but matched our estimate. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3% and our estimate by a slight margin. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.