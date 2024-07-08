Marathon Digital Holdings Unusual Options Activity For July 08

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MARA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Marathon Digital Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $421,344, and 18 are calls, amounting to $827,526.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.0 to $30.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Digital Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Digital Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.3 $15.3 $15.3 $30.00 $153.0K 246 0 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $0.53 $0.51 $0.52 $23.50 $152.0K 1.3K 1.0K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.6 $9.6 $9.6 $17.00 $96.0K 1.3K 15 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $1.22 $1.18 $1.2 $20.00 $59.4K 13.6K 660 MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.52 $2.47 $2.47 $20.00 $49.4K 4.8K 68

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Marathon Digital Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 37,228,302, the MARA's price is down by -3.57%, now at $19.45. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Marathon Digital Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $27.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $27.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

