Marathon Digital Holdings Unusual Options Activity For August 27

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MARA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Marathon Digital Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $289,651, and 9 are calls, amounting to $370,864.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.0 and $32.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Marathon Digital Holdings stands at 4167.27, with a total volume reaching 16,503.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Marathon Digital Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $17.0 to $32.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.98 $0.97 $0.98 $32.00 $131.4K 5.3K 9.3K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $8.3 $8.25 $8.25 $25.00 $114.6K 20 0 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.9 $5.85 $5.85 $22.00 $66.7K 87 114 MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.7 $4.65 $4.65 $22.00 $55.8K 6.4K 198 MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.01 $1.0 $1.0 $32.00 $40.0K 5.3K 3.1K

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

Current Position of Marathon Digital Holdings With a volume of 8,735,792, the price of MARA is down -5.39% at $17.56. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Underweight rating for Marathon Digital Holdings, targeting a price of $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

