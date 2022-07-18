Marathon Digital Holdings Surges 21%

(RTTNews) - Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) shares are surging more than 21 percent on Monday morning, continuing a rally, in tandem with the market trend today. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $9.79, up 21.71 percent from the previous close of $8.04 on a volume of 10,365,677. The shares have traded in a range of $5.20-$83.45 on average volume of 12,978,473.

