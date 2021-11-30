Marathon Digital Holdings' Stock To Fall Amid Legal Trouble?

Marathon Digital Holdings’ stock (NASDAQ: MARA) declined by 34% in the last ten trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index fell by 0.3% over the same period. Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The stock fell after its SEC filing said “During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company and certain of its executives received a subpoena to produce documents and communications concerning the Hardin, Montana data center facility described in our Form 8-K dated October 13, 2020. We understand that the SEC may be investigating whether or not there may have been any violations of the federal securities law. We are cooperating with the SEC.” Now, is MARA stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last eight years, there is a 41% chance of a rise in MARA stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Marathon Digital Holdings’ Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: MARA -11%, vs. S&P500 0.03%; Underperformed market

(17% event probability)

Marathon Digital Holdings stock declined 11% over a five day trading period ending 11/22/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose by 0.03%

declined 11% A change of -11% or more over five trading days has a 17% event probability, which has occurred 340 times out of 2017 in the last eight years

Ten Days: MARA -34%, vs. S&P500 -0.3%; Underperformed market

(2% event probability)

Marathon Digital Holdings stock declined 34 % over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 0.3%

% A change of -34% or more over ten trading days has a 2% event probability, which has occurred 46 times out of 2017 in the last eight years

Twenty-One Days: MARA 0.2%, vs. S&P500 3.2%; Underperformed market

(43% event probability)

Marathon Digital Holdings stock rose 0.2% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 3.2%

0.2% A change of 0.2% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 43% event probability, which has occurred 869 times out of 2017 in the last eight years

Returns Nov 2021

MTD [1] 2021

YTD [1] 2017-21

Total [2] MARA Return -1% 402% 90% S&P 500 Return 3% 25% 110% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -2% 49% 304%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 11/26/2021

[2] Cumulative total returns since 2017

