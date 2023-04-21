Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.19, changing hands as low as $8.87 per share. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MARA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MARA's low point in its 52 week range is $3.11 per share, with $19.7699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.93.
