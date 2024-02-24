Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Price Target Increased by 8.71% to 18.65

The average one-year price target for Marathon Digital Holdings (NasdaqCM:MARA) has been revised to 18.65 / share. This is an increase of 8.71% from the prior estimate of 17.16 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.58 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.26% from the latest reported closing price of 23.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Digital Holdings. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 16.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.26%, a decrease of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.49% to 110,783K shares. The put/call ratio of MARA is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 8,476K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares, representing an increase of 80.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 1,045.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,236K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993K shares, representing an increase of 23.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 218.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,114K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,028K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 35.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,252K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,105K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 33.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,972K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,835K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 33.54% over the last quarter.

Marathon Digital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.