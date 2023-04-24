Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the most recent trading day at $8.89, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.31%.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 350%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $45.3 million, down 12.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $395.38 million, which would represent changes of +99.45% and +235.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 103.36% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

