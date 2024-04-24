Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the latest trading day at $19.09, indicating a -1.8% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.61% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 5.08% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating a 166.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $193.89 million, up 279.22% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.04 per share and a revenue of $793.98 million, signifying shifts of -123.53% and +104.89%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 225% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

