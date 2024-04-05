Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the most recent trading day at $18.43, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.24%.

The company's stock has dropped by 15.28% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 1.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 300%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $216.77 million, showing a 323.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

MARA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $827.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -58.82% and +113.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% lower within the past month. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 263.86. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.3 of its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.