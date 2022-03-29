Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $31.14, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 23.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 250%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $76.53 million, up 736.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $622.1 million, which would represent changes of +73.53% and +313.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.94% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.51.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.