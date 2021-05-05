Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $33.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MARA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 116.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.3 million, up 1815.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $286.1 million, which would represent changes of +1850% and +6466.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MARA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MARA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MARA has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.17 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.57.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

