Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $31.37, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 26.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 3.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MARA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MARA to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 246.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.75 million, up 11882.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $212.15 million, which would represent changes of +1841.67% and +4769.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MARA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MARA is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, MARA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.21, so we one might conclude that MARA is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.